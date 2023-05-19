Burnley have been linked with the signing of Sheraldo Becker from Union Berlin this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Clarets face competition from Italian and German sides, as well as Fulham and West Ham, in their pursuit of the 28-year-old.

Becker has been a key part of Union Berlin’s impressive campaign, with the Bundesliga side sitting fourth in the table, chasing a place in the Champions League for next season.

The Suriname international has contributed 11 goals and seven assists in the German top flight, and also helped the team to the Last 16 of the Europa League.

Would Sheraldo Becker be a good signing for Burnley?

It is expected that the forward will depart Union Berlin this summer, with the club looking to cash-in on a high value asset.

Becker’s contract is reportedly set to expire next year, meaning that this upcoming transfer window may be the club’s last chance to earn a sum for the player.

This has been the striker’s best campaign in the Bundesliga, having spent four years with the capital city club.

Becker has previously bagged seven goals and 11 assists from his first few campaigns in the German top flight.

Meanwhile, Burnley are now preparing for life back in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship.

A busy summer ahead for Burnley?

Vincent Kompany’s side stormed away with the league title, claiming an impressive 101 points to beat Sheffield United to top spot.

The gap to the Blades was 10 points, as both sides comfortably secured an automatic promotion place to the top flight.

Kompany has received a lot of plaudits for his work in overseeing this impressive campaign, but rejected speculation over his future to commit to a new five-year deal to remain at Turf Moor until 2028.

Can Burnley compete in the Premier League?

The pursuit of Becker is a sign that the club is interested in adding to his attacking depth.

The loss of Barnes to a free transfer to Norwich City means that the team is now down a forward compared to last season.

With Jay Rodriguez, Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster as forward options, Kompany obviously feels an upgrade is needed in order to compete in the Premier League.

The club will need some improvements in order to boost their chances of remaining in the division beyond next season, meaning investment will be needed in the transfer window.