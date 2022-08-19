Update emerges in Burnley pursuit of Sporting Lisbon winger

Burnley are set to miss out on the potential signing of Jovane Cabral, according to reports in Portugal.

Media outlet Record (via Sports Witness) has claimed that the Sporting Lisbon player will not be moving to the Championship this summer.

The winger has been a target for the Clarets this transfer window as Vincent Kompany looks to put together a brand new squad at Turf Moor to tackle the second division.

But the club had two bids for the 24-year old rejected and it is now looking likely that he will resume talks with his current club over a possible new contract to extend his stay in Lisbon.

Kompany’s side were not the only club chasing his signature over the last couple of months, but Cabral remaining in Portugal is now the most likely outcome of this window.

One true or false question about every current Burnley player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 Charlie Taylor signed for Burnley in 2016 True False

It may have to take a surprising third bid worth a great deal more than either of the previously rejected offers to turn the tables on this transfer saga.

It has been a busy summer upheaval at Turf Moor, with the Belgian adding up to 11 new players since his arrival as manager during the offseason.

The Verdict

Cabral would have been an exciting addition to this Burnley side, who are looking to find added depth out wide.

But it now looks like the club will have to turn their attention to other targets in the final two weeks of the window.

The loss of Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet has facilitated the need for new forwards being signed.

But with the current options up front, it comes as a surprise that a striker has not been sought out instead.