Update emerges in Bournemouth’s pursuit of Manchester City starlet

Bournemouth remain an interested party in young Manchester City striker Liam Delap, as reported by broadcaster Kris Temple.

Bournemouth are one of a whole host of Championship clubs who are monitoring the exciting forward’s progress with the Premier League champions, according to Manchester Evening News.

Delap, who is the son of former Stoke City midfielder Rory Delap, scored 24 times in 20 Premier League 2 matches last season, whilst also making his debut in City colours at first-team level.

The 18-year-old scored his first senior goal in a Carabao Cup clash against The Cherries – a competition Pep Guardiola’s men also went on to win.

To be consistently involved at first-team level is seemingly not an option yet, with City’s pursuit of Harry Kane perhaps blocking that pathway, meaning that a loan deal to the second-tier might be deemed the most suitable option at this stage.

Delap is a player in-demand though, with the forward having plenty of admirers from the EFL, with West Brom being one of those this summer.

Bournemouth are currently sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and are evidently keen to add to their attacking options before the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

The Verdict

A temporary move to Bournemouth could be an excellent one for Delap. His pace and intelligent attacking movement when operating on the shoulder of the last defender make him a completely different option to Dominic Solanke.

Despite being just 17 and 18 years old during Premier League 2 last time out, Delap’s return of 24 in 20 was nothing short of spectacular, and he certainly has the potential to thrive at Championship level.

He is highly rated at City, and they will be hoping to find a suitor who can offer consistent game time, which could hinder The Cherries’ pursuit.

However, The Citizens would also like him to join a club who create a lot of chances per game – a box that Bournemouth tick.

