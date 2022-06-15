Update emerges in Bolton’s pursuit of Fulham defender

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Bolton Wanderers during the second half of last season.

The right-wing-back appeared 15 times in the third-tier last time out, chipping in with a goal and a further five assists.

Bolton have been keen to agree a new deal for the 23-year-old with the Cottagers heading back to the Premier League, however, Championship interest has surfaced.

As per the latest report from The Bolton News, the Trotters have ended their pursuit of bringing Fossey back to the University of Bolton Stadium, with Fossey now having two offers from the higher division ahead of the new campaign.

The report states that Ian Evatt has now shifted his attention away from the Fulham right-wing-back as he now considers other targets.

The verdict

It is no real shock to see Championship interest accumulating in the young wing-back, with his performances last season in Bolton colours justifying a move to the second tier for the upcoming campaign.

It will certainly be a difficult job replacing the 23-year-old, with Fossey emerging as one of the best attacking wing-backs in the division, whilst he also proved to be defensively competent under Evatt’s stewardship.

Preston North End are the only named second-tier club that have been linked with a move for the young wing-back with Ryan Lowe placing a lot of importance in wing-backs.

Fossey has all the necessary attributes to be a big hit in the Championship next season, something that will help bridge the gap from where he is now, to playing a part in the Premier League with Fulham.