Update emerges in Bolton Wanderers’ chase for Eoin Toal

Following on from a successful season last year, Ian Evatt is looking to build upon the foundations his Bolton Wanderers side made last year to give them a chance of breaking into the top six next season.

The boss has made a number of signings so far and his team certainly looks to be taking shape in preparation for the season.

However, it seems there is a new target that the club are eager to chase for in Eoin Toal.

The club first made a move for the Derry City defender last week but had a bid rejected from the Irish club.

However, The Bolton News have reported that the Whites are not stopping there and this week the club are sending a delegation over to Derry City including Chris Markham, the club’s technical performance director, in an attempt to get a deal agreed.

Toal is doing well in Ireland having been given the captain’s armband at 23-years-old and competing in the Europa Conference League with his side and it’s said that he was eager to put off talks of a move so he could focus on the competition.

However, with his contract expiring at the end of the calendar year, the defender is also keen to test himself in English football meaning a move wouldn’t be off the cards.

There are said to be multiple clubs interested in Toal which is therefore why Bolton are keen to get representatives across in the attempt of striking a deal.

According to the report, his current club want their player to play the other leg of their European game before leaving the club but this doesn’t mean that Wanderers can’t strike up a deal now and get it in place.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Bolton Wanderers players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Daryl Murphy is now retired True False

The Verdict:

This would be a great signing for Bolton as they look to improve their options on the left-hand side ahead of next season.

Although they have already had a bid rejected for the player, given his contract is soon up at Derry, the club will no doubt be open to selling their player for the right offer.

Wanderers have made it clear they are interested in the player having put a lot of effort into gaining his services and will be hopeful that their trip to the club this week can help them secure a deal for the promising young player.