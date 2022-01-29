Update emerges in Blackpool’s pursuit of Peterborough United midfielder

Peterborough United midfielder Oliver Norburn has informed the Championship outfit that he would like to leave the club this month, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old, who joined from Shrewsbury Town in the summer, was recently the subject of a rejected bid from Blackpool.

It is believed that Norburn is keen on a move to Bloomfield Road, as it would allow him to be closer to his young family in the north-west.

The midfielder has been an integral part of Peterborough’s season thus far in their return to the Championship, starting 24 times in the league.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Blackpool players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Keith Southern? Yes No

Norburn has also been trusted with the captain’s armband on a couple of occasions too this season, showing his importance in the Peterborough team.

It appears that Norburn’s desire to leave solely comes down to personal reasons and has not stemmed from being unhappy at the club or anything else.

The Verdict

Norburn has been a bright spark for Peterborough during their continued pursuit of surviving the Championship drop this season, playing a large chunk of the campaign.

It would be a big blow for Peterborough to lose a player of Norburn’s quality and influence, especially with the window nearing its closure.

The 29-year-old would be an excellent addition at Blackpool, adding some experience to a relatively youthful squad at Bloomfield Road.

Norburn is an excellent technician, possessing the vision and passing range to influence things in the final third, but he is also just as competent when operating in a holding role.