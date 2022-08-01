Update emerges in Blackburn Rovers transfer hunt for 26-year-old

Peterborough United midfielder Sammie Szmodics is inching closer to a move to Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, with the 26-year-old heading to the North West to discuss personal terms, the Lancashire Telegraph have reported.

As first reported by Football League World two weeks ago, Rovers were showing transfer interest in Szmodics, which was later firmed up with initially rejected offers.

Football Insider claimed before the weekend that Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side had agreed a £2.5 million fee with Posh for Szmodics’ services, although he went on to start in the League One side’s opening match of the season on Saturday against Cheltenham Town.

Posh won 3-2 in Gloucestershire and Szmodics played 79 minutes, and that looks likely to be his final appearance for the club as he missed training on Monday to finalise a switch to Rovers.

Szmodics featured 38 times for Peterborough in the Championship last season, scoring six times in what was his first real crack at the second tier after his Bristol City move in 2019 from Colchester United saw him play just three games.

Grant McCann’s side though are now set to land a seven-figure fee for Szmodics should Blackburn get a deal for his services over the line in the coming days.

The Verdict

Szmodics will definitely have a lot to prove by making the step back up to the Championship with Blackburn.

It is more the transfer fee that has to be questioned, with Rovers set to pay a significant sum for someone who scored six times last season.

He is also a player who has to compete with Bradley Dack – when he’s fully-fit – for a role in Tomasson’s starting 11, and he may not prove to be as good as Blackburn’s number 23.

Whilst definitely a risk by Rovers to splash out this much on a player like Szmodics, he could flourish in a team that has a higher calibre of individual around him.