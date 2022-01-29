Update emerges in Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of 26-year-old

Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges is set to complete his move to Blackburn Rovers, with the 26-year-old travelling to Lancashire for his medical, as per an update from journalist Anthony Joseph.

The latest update suggests that Hedges will be signing a three and a half year contract with the promotion-chasing Rovers and he will cost the Championship outfit £200,000.

The winger, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has five goals and six assists in 22 games in all competitions thus far this season, adding to the nine goals and three assists that he registered last time out.

Hedges has long been a target for the Lancashire club, with this update suggesting that a move is imminent.

Blackburn will be looking to maintain their promotion-pushing stance as this season continues, with Hedges set to bolster Tony Mowbray’s attacking options.

The Verdict

This is an exciting one for Rovers fans, as it is a move that Blackburn have remained focused on for a while.

Hedges has been a top performer in the Scottish Premiership for a while, offering attacking threat and creativity, whilst also proving to be handy in front of goal.

With Dilan Markanday out for the rest of the season, it is an excellent opportunity for Hedges to come in and have a real impact as Mowbray’s side chase down a return to the Premier League.

Blackburn have been excellent going forward this season, and whilst Ben Brereton Diaz gets a lot of the credit, the likes of Sam Gallagher, Reda Khadra, Tyrhys Dolan and John Buckley have been influential in the final third, meaning he may have to be patient.