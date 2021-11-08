Update emerges in Barnsley’s pursuit to find Markus Schopp successor

Barnsley are expected to continue with their overseas managerial recruitment drive as they search for a Markus Schopp successor, as reported by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes, who are currently sitting in 23rd place, parted company with the Austrian manager following a run of seven successive losses, with Barnsley without a win since the second game of the Championship season.

Barnsley are only prevented a spot at the bottom of the league because of Derby County’s administration and subsequent point deduction.

Under Valerien Ismael, The Tykes saw excellent success last time out, finishing fifth in the second-tier standings.

However, Schopp was unable to keep Barnsley fighting at the top end of the division at the start of this campaign.

The latest update from the Yorkshire Post is that it is highly likely that Barnsley’s next full-time coach will be from abroad.

The verdict

Barnsley’s last four full-time head coaches have all been from abroad, and have all seen varying levels of success.

Daniel Stendel helped The Tykes back into the Championship, with Barnsley playing excellent football under the German manager before Gerhard Struber showed glimpses of promise.

Ismael then saw instant success with Schopp seeing very little.

It would have been no surprise to see Barnsley change their strategy when it comes to employing a manager, but they are displaying faith in their system.

This is the system that has brought some excellent personnel to Barnsley in the past, and whilst Schopp’s appointment did not work out, the performance levels were not too bad at the end of his reign.