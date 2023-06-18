Arsenal have a "concrete and strong interest" in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are said to have already held talks with Lavia over a potential move to the Emirates Stadium, but they face significant competition for his signature with Chelsea also keen, while Manchester United reportedly "appreciate" the 19-year-old, but they are "still not advancing".

Manchester City sold Lavia to the Saints in July for an initial fee of £10.5 million which could rise to £14 million and although they do have a buy back clause, it is only valid in 2024.

According to The Athletic, Lavia is also attracting attention from Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp targets further midfield reinforcements following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, while Newcastle United are also thought to be interested.

Lavia impressed for the Saints this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 35 appearances in all competitions, but he was unable to prevent his side's relegation from the Premier League.

What is the latest on Romeo Lavia's Southampton future?

It seems inevitable that Lavia will be departing St Mary's this summer as interest grows in his services, but the Saints will receive a significant fee should he depart.

The Telegraph state that Southampton view Lavia as "their most valuable asset because of his age and potential" and will demand more than £40 million for the Belgian international.

The Saints could lose a number of their prized assets this summer following their relegation to the Championship, with captain James Ward-Prowse among those likely to move on.

Incoming manager Russell Martin is reportedly plotting a swoop for Swansea City midfielders Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton this summer, so he may have already resigned himself to the exits of Lavia and Ward-Prowse.

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Arsenal?

Lavia would be an exciting addition for the Gunners.

He is a player with huge potential, and he would fit in seamlessly to Mikel Arteta's young squad.

Arsenal are in need of midfield reinforcements this summer with the likely departures of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey and alongside West Ham United's Declan Rice, Lavia would be an excellent addition.

It will be tough to convince Lavia to stay at St Mary's and turn down the opportunity to play Champions League football, but with increasing interest, the Saints must ensure they hold out for the maximum possible fee for Lavia this summer.