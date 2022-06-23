Update emerges following incident in Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United clash

Sheffield United duo Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie have both been charged by Nottinghamshire Police following an incident that occurred during the aftermath of the club’s meeting with Nottingham Forest last month.

The Blades suffered defeat to the Reds on penalties in the second-leg of their play-off semi-final.

Forest fans launched a pitch invasion at the City Ground to celebrate securing a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Two major incidents involving members of the Blades’ squad occurred following the final whistle.

Billy Sharp was assaulted by Forest supporter Robert Biggs who was jailed for 24 weeks as a result of this unprovoked attack.

Meanwhile, Brewster and McBurnie were involved in a scuffle with another group of supporters.

As confirmed by an official statement on the club’s website, this duo have been charged as a result of this incident.

Both players voluntarily engaged in interviews with the Nottinghamshire Police following this particular fixture.

Brewster and McBurnie both deny the charges brought against them.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom meanwhile is continuing discussions with the EFL and the FA in a bid to provide players and staff more protection in their place of work following the attack on Sharp.

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Who did Sheffield United sign Matthew Kilgallon from in the 2000's? Burnley Everton Watford Leeds United

The Verdict

Brewster and McBurnie will be hoping that they are not found guilty of their respective charges by the police as this could potentially limit their involvement next season.

Both players were not included in the club’s match-day squad for their meeting with Forest in May.

Brewster missed the final stages of the 2021/22 campaign as a result of an issue with his hamstring while McBurnie was sidelined due to a foot injury.

When Brewster was fit enough to feature for the Blades last season, he only managed to show glimpses of promise in the Championship as he scored three goals at this level.

McBurnie meanwhile also struggled to make an impact in the second-tier in the previous term as he failed to find the back of the net despite the fact that he participated in 28 league games.