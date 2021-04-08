Update emerges concerning Wayne Rooney and prospective Derby County owners

Wayne Rooney’s job at Derby County will reportedly be safe under the new ownership, with the prospect of having someone of his stature at the helm a factor in the takeover.

The East Midlands club announced yesterday that a definitive agreement had been reached with No Limits Sports Limited, led by Spanish businessman Erik Alonso, over the purchase of the club.

The completion of the takeover is subject to EFL approval but it is expected to be done soon – though it seems that will not bring with it a change in the dugout.

According to a report from The Sun, Rooney’s future as Rams boss is safe under the new management.

It is understood Alonso is keen to bring stability to Pride Park and does not want to install his own manager.

In fact, the chance to work with a legend of the 35-year-old’s calibre that can attract new signings was a major factor in the motivation behind the takeover

The report claims that the Spaniard sees Rooney as the right man to help to put the Rams back on the footballing map.

Before the Derby boss can focus on what the future holds, he faces the task of ensuring that the Rams remain a Championship club.

Rooney’s side are 18th and, given Rotherham United have four games in hand, are not safe just yet.

The Verdict

This will likely be music to the ears of Rams fans as it seems not only does Alonso want to bring stability, Rooney has the Spaniard’s full backing.

If the new ownership flex their financial might then it would not be a surprise to see the former England captain make some fantastic signings in the upcoming window because the chance of working with him will be a real draw.

Leading Derby to survival will be a good achievement in his first season in management, particularly if the Rams can pick up some momentum in the run in.