Update emerges concerning two parties linked with Derby County takeover

Former Manchester City CEO Garry Cook and his US backers are open to buying Derby County if the price is right while Peter Gadsby’s group are yet to make contact with the administrators, according to The Sun.

The Rams installed administrators last week and were subsequently handed a 12-point deduction, which has seen them slip to the bottom of the Championship table.

It will be up to Andrew Hosking and his colleagues to make the changes necessary to ensure the club stays afloat and to find a buyer.

A report from The Sun has provided an update concerning two prospective new owners.

It is said that Cook, who has wealthy US backers and was behind a rescue plan earlier this year, is in the race to agree a takeover deal but only if the price is right and there is a chance to rebuild the Pride Park outfit – with keeping Wayne Rooney in charge thought to be key to the latter.

Gadsby has been involved with the Rams previously and is a name that has emerged in recent weeks but it is understood his group are yet to contact the administrators.

Have Derby County ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Derby County won the European Cup (Champions League) in their history? Yes No

The Verdict

The update concerning Cook looks like a positive for Derby as it seems a deal could be struck if the circumstances are right.

Finding a new buyer soon could be vital to ensuring that the East Midlands club can stay afloat and the Man City CEO’s US backers are said to be wealthy, which is clearly a boost as well.

It seems there’s been no contact from Gadsby’s group but that could well change now administrators are in charge.

The next few weeks and months are going to be pivotal and you’d hope for the supporters’ sake that a reliable new owner can be found.