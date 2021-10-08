Update emerges concerning three parties interested in Derby takeover

Three of the parties interested in buying Derby County have shown proof of funds, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rams went into administration last month and were subsequently handed a 12-point deduction that has seen them drop to the bottom of the Championship table.

The administrators’ primary aims are to cut costs to ensure the club can stay afloat and to find a new buyer to allow the Pride Park outfit to move forward.

Nixon has reported that the target is to have a takeover completed before January while it seems there are a number of parties interested.

It is understood that three of the groups keen on becoming the Rams’ new owners have shown proof of funds.

Nixon has claimed that a group led by former Manchester City CEO Gary Cook, who was involved in an attempt to buy the club earlier this year, are yet to commit their interest this time around.

On the pitch, Wayne Rooney’s threadbare Derby squad have continued to impress and would be 14th were it not for the points deduction.

The Verdict

This is positive news for the Rams as it shows that not only are there three parties interested enough to produce proof of funds but that they also have the funds necessary to complete a potential takeover.

Supporters will want a new owner installed as soon as possible but they’ll also want to ensure that the right people take charge of their club.

The amount of interest would suggest that they should meet their target of a takeover in January, though these sort of things always seem to drag on longer than you’d expect.

The Pride Park faithful deserve some good news, hopefully they get that sooner rather than later.