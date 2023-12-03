Highlights Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, and Luke Ayling could leave Leeds United as free agents in 2024 unless they reach a contract agreement.

Cooper is unsure about his future at Elland Road, Dallas may need to prove himself due to significant injury issues, and Ayling is also out of contract.

The trio have fallen down the pecking order under manager Daniel Farke and their age and injury concerns make it sensible to move them on in 2024.

Phil Hay has provided an update on a trio of Leeds United stars that are out of contract at the end of the current season.

Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling all could leave Elland Road as free agents in the summer of 2024 unless a contract agreement is reached.

The trio were all key components of the Marcelo Bielsa era of Leeds, helping the club gain promotion back to the Premier League in 2020.

However, they could be set to depart the Yorkshire outfit at the end of this campaign as Leeds continue to build towards the future under Daniel Farke.

All three players are 32-years-of-age and are past the best years of their playing careers, which has put their future in question.

What is the latest out of contract news at Leeds United?

Hay has claimed that Cooper is unsure of where his future lies at Elland Road heading into the final six months of his deal.

The journalist also believes Farke is planning for life after Ayling at the club, indicating he will exit in 2024 and that Dallas’ time may also be numbered due to the significant injury issues he’s faced recently.

“At the moment, from what I can understand, Cooper doesn’t know one way or the other whether he’s going to get an extension,” said Hay, via The Square Ball podcast.

“Dallas I think is clever enough that [he’s] been out for so long that Leeds are not, on a whim, just going to say, ‘Yeah have a new deal’.

“There’s going to have to be some element of ‘prove yourself’ there, which seems fair enough.

“And Ayling also out of contract at the end of this season.”

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

The trio have all fallen down the pecking order at the Yorkshire club following the appointment of Farke as manager.

All three were key players in Bielsa’s side during the Argentine’s time in charge at Elland Road.

However, they have all suffered injury issues and come under criticism from supporters for their performances over the last couple of seasons.

Leeds struggled to maintain their place in the top flight, suffering relegation after just three years in the division.

Farke is aiming to bring the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt this year as the Whites chase down the automatic promotion places.

Leeds face a busy December schedule in which they face eight games in the space of a month, which could prove crucial in their bid for a top two spot.

Should Leeds United let Ayling, Cooper and Dallas leave in 2024?

All three players have fallen out of favour under Farke and it makes sense to move them on in 2024.

The trio are all getting older and more injury prone, with their use to the German becoming less and less clear.

While they all have a lot of experience at the club, and know what it takes to compete at the highest level, they are no longer a natural fit for Farke’s demanding style of play.

Getting them off the wage bill in 2024 should help free up space for the recruitment team to continue their overhaul of the first team squad at Elland Road.