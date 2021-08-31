Update emerges concerning Sunderland’s potential Bayern Munich and Arsenal deals

Bayern Munich forward Leon Dajaku and goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffman have reportedly arrived in England and are on their way to the Academy of Light training ground to complete their loan moves to Sunderland.

It’s been a hectic Deadline Day in the EFL and as the end of the window nears closer, it seems a number of moves are still in play for the Black Cats.

The Northern Echo has reported that Dajaku and Hoffman have arrived in England and are now on their way to the club’s training ground ahead of completing their loan moves for the 2021/22 campaign.

The latter is understood to be set to sign for Union Berlin from Bayern before immediately joining Sunderland on loan.

The report claims, however, that these two new arrivals could see the Black Cats halt their pursuit of Arsenal’s Ryan Alebiosu, who has been linked with a temporary move to the North East club.

It’s not that the Gunners right-back would be competing positionally with either Dajaku or Hoffman but rather that only five loan players are allowed in an EFL matchday squad.

Three loan signings have already joined Lee Johnson’s squad this season and the Bayern duo would push that number to five.

12 of these 25 Sunderland facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Sunderland were formed after Newcastle United were formed – True or false? True False

The Verdict

This is a positive update for Sunderland as it seems the deals for Dajaku and Hoffman are nearing completion.

Johnson has put a lot of faith in young loanees in the current window and that comes with its risks.

There are, of course, also benefits to such a transfer strategy so it’s going to be interesting to see how things pan out.

It seems we can expect at least two new Black Cats signings before tonight’s deadline but that Alebiosu may not be arriving from Arsenal.

The last few hours of the window look set to be interesting for the League One club with both Will Grigg and Jack Diamond linked with moves away.