Update emerges concerning plans of party linked with Derby takeover

Burton Albion chief executive Jez Moxey will reportedly stand down from his EFL role temporarily in case it obstructs an attempt to buy a club amid links to Derby County.

Derby went into administration last month and Moxey is one of the names that has been linked with a takeover bid, alongside former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, American investment firm Carlisle Capital, and ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley – though it is understood the latter has not made contact with the club.

Now, The Sun on Sunday (17/10: p59) has reported that the 58-year-old is set to temporarily stand down from his role on the EFL’s executive board in case it obstructs an attempt to purchase a club.

The report does not specify that the club in question is Derby but there have been suggestions he is one of the parties interested in the Pride Park outfit.

On the pitch, Wayne Rooney’s side have continued to impress despite the 12-point deduction that has left them bottom of the table and have taken five points from their last three games.

The Verdict

This looks like an interesting development.

Moxey was named as a party that might be interested in a Derby takeover earlier this month and now looks set to step back from his role with the EFL to ensure it doesn’t stop a potential club takeover.

Obviously, the report has not confirmed that the East Midlands club is the club in question but it certainly seems coincidental.

It’s going to be interesting to keep an eye on how things progress and whether the Burton chief executive is indeed involved in an attempt to buy the Rams.