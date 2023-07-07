Huddersfield Town are not getting much encouragement in their pursuit of Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It's been a slow start to the summer window for the Terriers and Neil Warnock, who has agreed a further one-year deal as manager, is yet to add to his squad with less than a month to go until the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Sun reported at the start of July that Huddersfield were keen to get a move for Lang sorted quickly as they prepare for the new season.

The 24-year-old is a player on the Terriers' radar but while he remains under contract at Wigan, a fee would have to be agreed with the Latics for any deal to be done.

There have been suggestions that due to issues concerning late wage payments, which they have been punished for by the EFL, some players have been advised they can walk away from the League One club.

It seems Huddersfield are struggling to make progress in their pursuit of the forward. Nixon has reported that the Terriers "are not getting much encouragement" in the chase.

He added: "Players can put in notice (of walking away from their contracts) … probably if they have somewhere better to go … Lang hasn’t done that … and Huddersfield haven’t made a cash offer that changes that."

When does Callum Lang's Wigan contract expire?

Lang signed a four-year contract extension in the summer of 2021, which is due to keep him under contract at the DW Stadium until the summer of 2025.

As such, the Latics will want to be well compensated to let one of their key attacking players leave the club ahead of their return to League One.

Would Callum Lang be a good signing for Huddersfield?

Getting Warnock to stay on for one more season after he miraculously led them clear of relegation last season should offer some stability but the squad looks like it needs a lot of work.

There's been plenty of talk about just how strong the Championship looks in 2023/24 and right now, the Terriers' squad is without doubt one of the weakest in the second tier.

Huddersfield's current squad numbers indicate that they will be looking to add some more forward firepower - with the number seven and number nine shirts not yet allocated - and Lang would make a fantastic addition.

He's proven at Wigan that he is both a goalscorer and a creator, both areas that the Yorkshire club could do with improving, while at 24 he represents a player that can get even better and offers resale value.

Lang scored 18 times and provided 11 assists as the Latics were promoted from League One in 2021/22 and though he struggled to rediscover that sort of form at Championship level, having a season of second tier football under his belt should leave him much better prepared to step his game up a level.

Warnock has a number of holes to fill and so the forward's versatility, having featured on both flanks, as a centre-forward and in the number 10 role, would be useful for the experienced coach.