Update emerges concerning Huddersfield Town player who attracted Premier League interest in summer

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien was the subject of a lot of transfer speculation over the summer, and as it turned out, Leeds United saw four bids rejected for his services.

The 23-year-old has been a vital part of Huddersfield’s early-season success thus far, scoring once and assisting once, whilst also wearing the captain’s armband on several occasions.

Interest in the young midfielder seemingly ended when he put pen-to-paper on a new deal at the John Smith’s Stadium, extending his stay for another four years.

However, The Sun on Sunday (07.11.21, pg. 59) has reported that O’Brien could leave this January for a fixed fee of £10 million.

This comes as a result of club owner Phil Hodgkinson, who is the club’s owner, has seen his company (The PURE Group), be placed into administration.

Despite these troubles, a club statement confirmed that this will have no impact on the football club.

The verdict

O’Brien is destined for the Premier League. He is a player with top-level ability, intelligence and has the desire to succeed.

His technical ability, coupled with his relentless energy has made him a top performer with Huddersfield in the early stages of his career and has been a vital part as to why they are seeing success this season.

Should he depart, he would leave a glaring void in the middle of the park, but gaining an eight-figure fee could certainly go a long way in strengthening a top-six push in January.

O’Brien is a player who has not let speculation impact his performances on the pitch, and that is not likely to change going into January.