Update emerges concerning former Chelsea player and AFC Wimbledon

Former Chelsea and Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero has been training with AFC Wimbledon for the past month, as confirmed by the League One club’s update on their website.

However, in this latest update, London News Online has reported that The Dons will not be striking a deal with the 40-year-old.

Caballero, who saw his contract with The Blues expire this summer, has been without a club ever since and is actively in search of a new club.

The vastly experienced shot-stopper started his career in Argentina with Boca Juniors, proceeding to play for Elche and Malaga.

He then made the move to England in 2014, joining Manchester City in the summer. He spent three years with The Citizens making 48 appearances for the club, before making the move to London in 2017.

In four years with the European Champions, Caballero played 38 times for The Blues, ending his time at the club as third-choice goalkeeper.

The verdict

It is no real surprise to see Wimbledon not pursuing a move for Caballero, as it would appear that it would be a very difficult deal to finance.

Given the wages he would have been on at both clubs, it would be something that The Dons quite simply could not afford.

However, he has been training with the club for the past month and that will certainly benefit the club.

Not only will his experience boost the goalkeepers at the club, but the entire squad will be learning from the vastly experienced shot-stopper.