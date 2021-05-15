Update emerges concerning Derby County’s Championship status after EFL appeal

Derby County’s Championship status has “never been in doubt” despite the EFL winning its recent appeal over the Rams alleged breach of FFP, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It was revealed last week that the EFL had won its appeal concerning a potential breach of FFP in relation to Derby’s player registrations in previous seasons.

It is understood that the Rams could now face a potential points deduction with the EFL indicating in a recent statement that they will “press for a decision as soon as reasonably possible”.

However, they added that there is “no definitive timescale for a determination on sanction”.

Derby narrowly stayed up on the final day of the 2020/21 Championship season and there have been concerns that punishment could see them relegated retrospectively.

Nixon has eased fears, reporting that the East Midlands club will be playing in the second tier next term – something he indicates has “never been in doubt”.

It has been a hectic few weeks for Derby, with Erik Alonso’s proposed takeover believed to be off as Mel Morris assesses other options.

The Verdict

This looks like a huge boost for Derby, with fears circling about their Championship status recently.

A points deduction now seems a possibility after the EFL’s successful appeal and as they only stayed up by one point, any retrospective punishment could see them relegated.

It seems they’ll avoid that this season, though Wayne Rooney’s task could be made even more difficult next term.

You only have to look at Sheffield Wednesday to see how destructive a points deduction can be.