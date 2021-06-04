Update emerges concerning Derby County links to Premier League player

There is nothing to suggest that Derby County will move for Brighton defender Shane Duffy despite recent links, according to Steve Nicholson from the Derby Telegraph.

After securing Championship survival on the last day of the 2020/21 campaign, the Rams are preparing for another season in the second tier this summer.

Wayne Rooney will no doubt be keen to add more quality to his squad to ensure they’re battling higher up the table this term and Duffy, who spent last season on loan at Celtic, is a player that has been linked.

Football Insider reported last month that the Derby boss had set his sights on signing the centre-back should his side stay up, with the 29-year-old deemed surplus to requirements at Brighton.

However, in a Q&A for the Derby Telegraph, Nicholson has poured cold water on talk of a potential move.

Pressed on whether there was any truth behind the links to Duffy, he replied: “Nothing I have heard”.

Nicholson indicated that a loan fee and Duffy’s wages, which are thought to be £45,000 per week, are unlikely to fit in with the East Midlands club’s summer budget.

The Verdict

Duffy does seem excess to requirements at Brighton but it seems a move to Pride Park is not going to happen.

It always seemed a bit of a stretch given his wages and the likelihood that a top flight club could be keen.

With Matt Clarke, Teden Mengi, and George Edmundson all returning to their respective parent clubs at the end of their loan moves and Andre Wisdom’s future unclear, central defence does look like a problem position for Rooney at the moment.