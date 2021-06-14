Update emerges concerning Crystal Palace and Swansea City boss

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is not nailed on to take charge at Crystal Palace despite ongoing delays in their new manager hunt, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Roy Hodgson stepped down at the end of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign and the search for his replacement seems no closer to its conclusion.

Last week it emerged that talks had broken down with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, while it is understood the Eagles will have to pay Barnsley around £2 million in compensation to appoint manager Valerien Ismael.

Swansea City’s Steve Cooper has also been touted as a target but Nixon has revealed that despite issues with other candidates, the Welshman is not nailed on to take charge at Selhurst Park.

It is believed that Palace may now look outside their previous shortlists as they search for their Hodgson replacement with the start of the 2021/22 campaign now just two months away.

Cooper has taken the Swans to the play-offs in back-to-back years and saw his side beaten in the Wembley final by Brentford this term.

The Verdict

The Liberty Stadium faithful will likely be breathing a sigh of relief at this update from Nixon.

With issues arising in their pursuit of other coaches, it did seem as though Cooper may have moved up the list as Palace search for a Hodgson replacement but it seems they could be set to appoint a completely new candidate.

Losing the 41-year-old now would be a real blow for the Swans, particularly in a summer that has also seen top scorer Andre Ayew leave.