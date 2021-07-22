Update emerges concerning Arsenal and West Ham target’s West Brom contract

West Bromwich Albion will offer Sam Johnstone a new contract if he does not leave before the end of the transfer window but are not optimistic that the 28-year-old would sign it, according to The Athletic.

Johnstone has been a key figure for the Baggies over the past few years – helping them secure promotion to the Premier League in 2019/20 and then winning their Player of the Season last term.

But with the goalkeeper’s contract set to expire next summer and Albion facing a season back in the Championship, he looks likely to be on the move with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham United linked with giving him a route back to the top flight.

The Athletic has reported that West Brom would like to sell Johnstone this summer but that they will offer him a new deal if he remains at the Hawthorns beyond the end of the summer window, which is the 31st of August.

It is understood, however, that there is no optimism from Albion that he would sign a new contract as it would limit his options in a year’s time.

West Ham are believed to be the only side that have bid for the 28-year-old so far, though their offer was around half the £12 million that the Baggies want and is not one they will consider.

The Verdict

This makes a lot of sense from a West Brom perspective.

Johnstone deserves to be playing Premier League football but if he isn’t sold before the end of the window, it would be reckless for the Baggies not to at least offer him a new deal – even if it’s just a one-year extension that allows them to cash in next summer.

That is unlikely to appeal to the shot-stopper but it’s certainly worth putting that option on the table if he doesn’t leave by August 31st.