Update emerges as West Brom and Celtic battle it out for 28-y/o

West Brom look set to win the race to sign Brighton centre-back Shane Duffy ahead of Celtic.

The two clubs, along with West Ham, have been heavily linked with the Ireland international, who is allowed to leave the Seagulls having fallen down the pecking order under Graham Potter.

There has been plenty of talk about where Duffy will end up but the Daily Record have claimed this afternoon that Albion appear to have the edge over Celtic and a permanent move to The Hawthorns is ‘on the verge’ of happening.

Whilst that will be a bitter blow for Neil Lennon as he seeks defensive reinforcements in their quest for a tenth consecutive title, it’s good news for the Baggies who had been keen to recruit a new centre-back with top-flight experience.

If the move does go through, Duffy will be competing with Ahmed Hegazi, Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi for a place in the XI as Albion look to build a team capable of establishing the team in the Premier League.

The verdict

In truth, a move to Celtic always seemed a long shot as they wanted a loan deal and the wages were always going to be an issue for the Scottish champions.

As for Albion, this would be a fantastic signing as Duffy is a dominant defender and has proven himself in the top-flight – something that not many in the Baggies squad have done.

So, Slaven Bilic will be desperate to get this over the line and it could turn out to be a smart bit of business by West Brom.

