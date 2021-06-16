Update emerges as Sunderland push to beat Premier League duo to summer signing

Sunderland remain close to signing out-of-contract Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

At the start of last month, it emerged that the Black Cats were set to battle Burnley for Carney, while Brighton have now also been linked.

United confirmed in their retained list at the start of June that the 20-year-old shot-stopper would be leaving the club this summer at the expiration of his contract.

The Sun on Sunday (16/05, p59) reported that Sunderland tabled an offer to Carney last month, while earlier this week it was revealed that the North East club were leading the race for him and close to a deal.

Nixon has now confirmed that though the move is yet to be completed, the Black Cats remain close to signing Carney.

The Englishman arrived at Old Trafford in 2017 but has never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils, instead being sent out on loan to Stocksbridge, Brighouse Town, and Portadown.

It is believed that Sunderland are signing him with a view to adding him to their U21s squad.

The Verdict

It seems though the deal is yet to be completed, Sunderland remain on track to sign Carney ahead of his Old Trafford exit.

Though he’s not made the cut at United, beating out Premier League duo Brighton and Burnley to the 20-year-old’s signature would represent a great bit of business for the North East club.

It could also suggest that the Black Cats are set to send Anthony Patterson out on loan, with the young keeper reportedly attracting interest from League Two.