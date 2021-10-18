Update emerges as Stoke City duo are set to miss out on Bournemouth clash

Stoke City have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign, picking up 21 points in their opening 12 games.

The Potters have fallen to defeat just three times this season, with all three of those losses coming away from the Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke’s home form has been near immaculate, accumulating 16 points from a possible 18 on home soil, with a 1-1 draw with Barnsley being the only time they have not secured three points at the Bet 365 Stadium.

However, Michael O’Neill’s side face their toughest test yet when league leaders Bournemouth visit Staffordshire tomorrow evening, and according to StokeonTrent Live, they will be heading into the clash without Leo Ostigard and Alfie Doughty.

According to the report, the former was sent home from training today because of illness, whilst the latter is back in training, but tomorrow comes too soon.

The verdict

Stoke do have strength in depth this season, and whilst the pair are two quality options to possess, they have more than sufficient alternatives.

Doughty has been unable to pave his way to regular first-team contention this season, whilst James Chester is a good option for The Potters to possess in Ostigard’s absence.

Doughty will push Josh Tymon for a starting spot when he returns, but the 22-year-old has been excellent thus far.

Tomorrow will be a difficult test, with Bournemouth’s performances justifying their top of the table position, but given how strongly The Potters have started on home soil, it could perhaps be The Cherries’ toughest test of the season so far.