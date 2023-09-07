Southampton had a satisfactory summer transfer window where they expectedly cashed in on some of their top stars, as well as adding some real talents to their squad.

Some late business was done on deadline day when both Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ross Stewart were signed by the Saints, strengthening Russell Martin's defence and attack.

There was perhaps some surprise that a couple of Southampton's signings from last season did not move on though, namely Paul Onuachu.

The 6 foot 7 inch striker was acquired from Genk in February for a fee of £15.8 million, having scored prolifically in Belgium for a number of years.

But his 11 Premier League outings saw Onuachu fail to hit the back of the net as the Saints were relegated with a whimper.

There was some expectation that the towering Nigerian would depart this summer though, such was his goal record in Belgium before his move to St Mary's Stadium.

Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri claimed that there was interest in the summer from clubs in multiple nations, with Union Berlin of Germany, Galatasaray of Türkiye and Al-Taawoun of Saudi Arabia all hovering three months ago.

Nothing ever came of it though and as the English deadline closed in last week, the only real outfit still around were his former club Genk, who were exploring the possibility of a swap deal with winger Joseph Paintsil.

However, that move did not occur and with the Belgian window shutting yesterday, Onuachu was not re-signed by Genk or any other club in the nation, meaning that he is still on the books of Southampton.

A late lifeline may have emerged for Onuachu though from Türkiye, whose transfer window does not close for another eight days on September 15.

According to a report from Fanatik on Wednesday, Trabzonspor - who finished sixth in the Super Lig last season so missed out on European football - are exploring a loan swoop for the 29-year-old, having failed to find an agreement for Fulham's Carlos Vinicius.

Trabzonspor see a permanent deal at this stage too expensive for Onuachu, but they hope to find a solution in the form of a temporary signing.

What is Paul Onuachu's stance on a potential move to Trabzonspor?

And unsurprisingly, considering he does not seem to fit into Russell Martin's system, Onuachu is thought to be very keen on securing a move across Europe to Türkiye.

In an update from Sabah, negotiations are continuing between both clubs in order to strike a deal, but they claim that Onuachu has asked his current club to push through a move to Papara Park.

Onuachu has only featured in a substitute role in one EFL Cup match this season for Southampton and has not made the matchday squad for a Championship fixture, thus seemingly rendering him surplus to requirements unless Martin can re-intergrate him into his plans.

Should Southampton let Paul Onuachu leave?

With the options that Martin has available to him, it would make a lot of sense for Southampton to strike a deal with Trabzonspor for Onuachu - even if it means still paying a portion of his salary.

With Che Adams, Adam Armstrong, Sekou Mara and now Stewart to select from up-front, there's no real need to keep the Nigerian's wages on the books when he won't be used and doesn't fit Martin's style.

He could be a good 'Plan B' option off the bench if Southampton find themselves needing a goal for a winner or equaliser late in a contest, but with the squad they have, they shouldn't be in that position too much over the course of a campaign.

With Onuachu reportedly asking the club for co-operation on a deal with the Trabzon outfit, there's every chance a move occurs here and it would be best for all parties if that happens.