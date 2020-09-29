Update emerges as Sheffield Wednesday’s wait for six-figure transfer goes on

Sheffield Wednesday’s deal for Cardiff City forward Callum Paterson is taking longer than the Yorkshire club had hoped with more work still to be done, according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

It was reported on Sunday that a £500,000 deal had been agreed between the two clubs for the Scotsman, with his move expected to be completed yesterday.

However, Howson revealed on Monday that there was more work to be done on the deal and that it was taking longer to complete than Wednesday had hoped.

Gather there is still a bit more work to be done with the Callum Paterson to #SWFC deal, meaning it might not get completed today. Still think it will happen. Just taking a little longer than the Owls had hoped. pic.twitter.com/zzj1yr8wQi — Dom Howson (@domhowson) September 28, 2020

The 25-year-old is a versatile player, having featured in a wide range of positions for the Bluebirds, but is likely coming in as an additional forward.

Paterson scored seven times last term but doesn’t appear to be in Neil Harris’ plans moving forward.

He will be the fifth attacking addition that Wednesday have made this summer with winger Korede Adedoyin, playmaker Izzy Brown, and forwards Josh Windass and Elias Kachunga all arriving at Hillsborough already but you feel Monk still looks a little short of options up top.

They lacked some physicality in the final third against Bristol City and the Owls boss’ choice to bring on Adam Reach in place of Kachunga on Sunday, with Jordan Rhodes forced to wait until the dying moments for his introduction, hints at how he rates the latter as an option.

The Verdict

This will likely be cause for concern for Wednesday, who won’t want to miss out on adding some reinforcements up top.

Monk is in great need of some more bodies in the final third and while he’s far from the most technical player in the world, Paterson’s physicality will give the Owls boss a different option.

The Hillsborough faithful will be hoping that their side can get this deal over the line sooner rather than later.