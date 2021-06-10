Update emerges as Sheffield Wednesday man closes in on transfer exit

Sheffield Wednesday are still yet to have approved Julian Borner’s proposed move to Hannover 96, with German publication Sportbuzzer reporting that the Owls have yet to give an answer on the matter.

As previously reported by Bild, Borner is said to have agreed a three year contract with the Bundesliga.2 outfit as he prepares to leave Hillsborough after spending only two years in Yorkshire, with the proposed deal said to not involve a transfer fee.

Now it appears that the transfer is being held up by Wednesday themselves, with the new report stating that Hannover are awaiting approval from the selling club before the transaction can be completed.

Borner played a big part for the Owls last term and made 30 appearances for the club across all competitions as they narrowly missed out on staying up in the Sky Bet Championship in the most dramatic of circumstances as they drew 3-3 away to Derby County.

With the Hillsborough side having now fallen into League One, there is a big need to cut costs, with the club wishing to get most if not all of it’s highest earners of their books as they look to improve their financial situation.

The Verdict

It appears that this deal is now one step away from being completed and as a result, Borner’s rollercoaster spell with Wednesday is set to come to an end.

With the club needing to cut costs and Borner showing a desire to return to his homeland, this transfer makes sense for many reasons.

Some will question why no fee is being received for the defender but it has become abundantly clear that the club has a deal in place with Borner in order to let him leave.

He arguably hasn’t lived up to expectations in a blue and white shirt and will now depart in the hope that he can put his spell in England to the back of his mind as he looks to press on with Hannover.