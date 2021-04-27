Update emerges as Rangers ponder summer transfer swoop for 29-goal striker

Rangers will send scouts to watch Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for the final three games of the season before making a decision on the Peterborough striker.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation for the Posh this season, scoring 29 goals to help them to second place in League One. Darren Ferguson’s side head into tonight’s game against Doncaster knowing a win will secure promotion.

And, according to Football Insider, they will be watched by representatives from the Scottish champions.

It’s no secret that Steven Gerrard’s outfit have been monitoring Clarke-Harris and the update today states that they will closely follow the player in the final three games before deciding whether to pursue him in the summer window.

Of course, Peterborough won’t want to lose their star man, but the club have shown in the past that they won’t stand in the way of their players if a suitable offer comes in.

The prospect of moving to Ibrox may appeal to Clarke-Harris, with Rangers set to be playing in the Champions League next season.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Rangers are looking at Clarke-Harris because Gerrard is going to need one new striker in the summer and the Peterborough man could thrive in Scotland.

The scouts will have seen a lot of the former Rotherham man in recent weeks but they will want to keep watching him before making a recommendation.

Then, it will be down to the clubs to agree a fee. However, you can be sure that if Clarke-Harris is available for a decent fee, Rangers will face plenty of competition for his signature.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.