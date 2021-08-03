Update emerges as Leeds United continue to track Huddersfield Town ace

Huddersfield Town are reportedly wanting a ‘big cash’ agreement for Lewis O’Brien, with Leeds United yet to meet the Championship side’s valuation.

Leeds are on the lookout for a midfielder to add to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season, with the Argentinian a keen spectator during Huddersfield’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend.

That’s amid strong links to Town’s star midfielder, O’Brien, who scored in a 4-2 penalty shootout win at Hillsborough.

Alan Nixon has since revealed that Huddersfield are looking for a cash agreement if they are to move O’Brien on, rather than any potential swap deal he previously reported.

As yet, Leeds haven’t met their valuation:

Huddersfield want big cash … Leeds yet to meet valuation … https://t.co/IrdLuQRTlC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 3, 2021

The 22-year-old made 42 appearances for Huddersfield in the Championship last season, as they struggled to find their way under former Leeds U23s coach, Carlos Corberan.

O’Brien, though, did shine from the heart of midfield, scoring three goals and registering three assists, showing versatility to play out wide and also as a makeshift left-back as injuries pinched.

In total, he’s made 80 appearances in the Championship for Huddersfield, whilst he previously thrived out on loan at Bradford City, scoring four times in 40 appearances.

The Verdict

With Huddersfield comfortable in knowing O’Brien effectively has two years to run on his deal, they aren’t going to be pressured by Leeds into a cheap sale.

O’Brien is their star man. He’s out of their academy, thriving in the first-team and absolutely crucial to Corberan heading into the new season.

If Huddersfield are to sell, they will get the best possible deal for O’Brien, with cash to then (hopefully) reinvest in Corberan’s squad.

Thoughts? Let us know!