Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

Update emerges as Leeds United continue to track Huddersfield Town ace

Published

2 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town are reportedly wanting a ‘big cash’ agreement for Lewis O’Brien, with Leeds United yet to meet the Championship side’s valuation. 

Leeds are on the lookout for a midfielder to add to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season, with the Argentinian a keen spectator during Huddersfield’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend.

That’s amid strong links to Town’s star midfielder, O’Brien, who scored in a 4-2 penalty shootout win at Hillsborough.

Alan Nixon has since revealed that Huddersfield are looking for a cash agreement if they are to move O’Brien on, rather than any potential swap deal he previously reported.

As yet, Leeds haven’t met their valuation:

The 22-year-old made 42 appearances for Huddersfield in the Championship last season, as they struggled to find their way under former Leeds U23s coach, Carlos Corberan.

O’Brien, though, did shine from the heart of midfield, scoring three goals and registering three assists, showing versatility to play out wide and also as a makeshift left-back as injuries pinched.

In total, he’s made 80 appearances in the Championship for Huddersfield, whilst he previously thrived out on loan at Bradford City, scoring four times in 40 appearances.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Huddersfield Town’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

Huddersfield faced Derby on the opening day of 2019-20, what was the score?

The Verdict 

With Huddersfield comfortable in knowing O’Brien effectively has two years to run on his deal, they aren’t going to be pressured by Leeds into a cheap sale.

O’Brien is their star man. He’s out of their academy, thriving in the first-team and absolutely crucial to Corberan heading into the new season.

If Huddersfield are to sell, they will get the best possible deal for O’Brien, with cash to then (hopefully) reinvest in Corberan’s squad.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Update emerges as Leeds United continue to track Huddersfield Town ace

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: