Leeds United are believed to be in a strong position to sign Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin, due to 49ers Enterprises' impending takeover of the Gers, amid interest from numerous Premier League clubs in the Belgian's services as the summer transfer window approaches.

Raskin has been a standout for the Glasgow giants this season, and his impressive performances have seen him attract transfer attention from numerous English clubs, including Leeds, ahead of a potential switch south of the border this summer.

The 24-year-old is approaching the end of his third season with Rangers, following a 2023 move from Standard Liege. He struggled to make an impact on their team in his first two campaigns at the club, but has emerged as a key man in midfield this term with 40 appearances in all competitions so far.

Nicolas Raskin's Rangers career record (2023-present) Appearances 87 Goals 3 Assists 10

Leeds' interest in Raskin was revealed by TEAMtalk last week, with Premier League sides Aston Villa and Brentford also believed to have him on their radar ahead of a potential summer move.

The same report claimed that clubs from both Italy and Germany are tracking him too, while the Gers are set to demand at least £20 million for his services due to his status and influence in their squad as they seek Europa League glory this season.

The Whites' chances of automatic promotion to the Premier League took a further hit this weekend, with a draw against Swansea City, but they are still believed to be targeting Raskin, and look to have received a boost in their chase for his signature after a new update from Football Insider.

Their transfer correspondent, Pete O'Rourke, has revealed that Leeds' pursuit of the Belgian international is set to be made much more straightforward in the lead up to the transfer window as their owners, 49ers Enterprises, close in on a deal to take over at the Ibrox club.

Both the Whites and the Gers will effectively become sister clubs to each other as soon as the takeover is complete, and that deal is believed to hold the key to any deal Leeds seek to complete for Raskin soon.

49ers Enterprises should be in charge at Rangers when the summer window opens

49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe is Leeds' chairman, and has been in position at Elland Road since 2023. US healthcare giant Andrew Cavenagh and Marathe have been in detailed discussions with Rangers since October, and a takeover deal looks set to go through in the coming months.

According to The Athletic, the investment group intends to command a controlling stake in the club, which means owning at least 51 percent of the shares.

They are set to gain that majority and claim the seats on the board necessary to steer the footballing decisions at the Glasgow giants, which is a good sign for Leeds, given that they want to add Raskin to their squad this summer and the two clubs are due to be owned by the same people.

The Scottish Sun have recently revealed that the takeover is on course to be completed by the end of May, with legal papers from all parties involved now submitted and under review. The summer transfer window is set to open in mid-June for EFL clubs, while it will no doubt be open at a similar time for clubs in Scotland.

Leeds' pursuit of Raskin is certainly far from over and no doubt hinges on their promotion fortunes, amid interest from Premier League clubs, but the way things are progressing off the pitch is clearly putting them in a strong position to secure his services ahead of next season.