Update emerges as Ipswich Town fail with ambitious transfer swoop for Birmingham City man

Ipswich Town were keen on Birmingham City’s George Friend, although a deal now won’t happen after he signed a new deal at St. Andrew’s.

The Tractor Boys have been very busy in the summer window, with the new owners backing Paul Cook significantly as he looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion to the Championship.

Despite a host of new arrivals coming in, more deals are expected and East Anglian Daily Times reporter Andy Warren revealed that Friend was on the radar of the League One side.

Securing the 33-year-old would have been a real coup for Ipswich considering the left-back has been a strong Championship performer over the years, but he has instead committed his future to Birmingham.

Blues announced this morning that fresh terms had been agreed with the former Middlesbrough man who had entered the final 12 months of his previous contract. Now, he will stay in the west Midlands until the summer of 2023.

The update would suggest that Cook is keen on signing at least one more defender for Ipswich.

The verdict

This would’ve been a great signing for Ipswich because not only would Friend have been a top performer in League One, but he would also add a lot to the group with his professionalism and mentality.

But, unfortunately for Ipswich, this is one that couldn’t get done and you can understand why the player has decided to extend his stay at Birmingham, a club who are on the up under Lee Bowyer.

Nevertheless, this is another indication of the resources that Ipswich have and it will be interesting to see who else they sign before the deadline.

