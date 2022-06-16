Update emerges as Hull City appear to close in on impressive EFL coup

Hull City are reportedly confident that they are going to get an impressive transfer deal done for Scott Twine, with owner Acun Ilicali said to be personally involved.

News broke earlier this week that Hull were taking a serious look at Twine, with them lodging a transfer bid, and talks are now underway with a view to getting a potential coup sorted involving the MK Dons star.

Twine has developed into one of the brightest talents in the EFL in recent times and you would have expected a host of top clubs to be taking a look at him this summer.

It appears, then, that Hull are in the driving seat with the Hull Daily Mail reporting that owner Ilicali is involved in the deal, with the Tigers viewing Twine as integral to their plans for next season as they bid to climb up the Championship table.

The Verdict

The report states that Hull are confident of getting the deal done for around £4m and that would represent a significant outlay and a real statement of intent early on in the window from the Humberside club.

Hull clearly want to show that they mean business next season in terms of the play-offs in the Sky Bet Championship and if Twine continues on his path of development he could be a real hit for them in the 22/23 campaign.

