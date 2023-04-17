Nathan Tella has been one of the standout attacking players in the Championship in 2022/23.

Having struggled for game time at Southampton in recent seasons, the winger tried his luck in the second tier with the Clarets this season and you could say it has paid off.

Not only have Burnley been the best team in the league, with promotion to the Premier League already wrapped up, and a league title very likely soon to follow, individually, Tella has also had a fantastic campaign.

Indeed, in his 38 league matches, the 23-year-old has netted an impressive 17 goals, as well as registering five assists.

Tella has also scored two goals in the FA Cup, meaning his total goal contributions for the season, in all competitions, stands at 24.

Naturally, then, given how well he has performed, it came as no surprise when reports began to emerge that the Clarets could be interested in keeping Tella at the club.

Indeed, a report last month, which claimed the club were exploring the possibility of a permanent deal.

What is the latest on Nathan Tella and a potential permanent move from Southampton to Burnley?

Today, there has been a potentially significant update on the potential transfer shared, though.

As per Football Insider, Burnley are now in talks with Premier League side Southampton over a permanent deal for Nathan Tella.

Their report claims once again that the Clarets would love to keep Tella at the club beyond his loan stay.

It must be said, though, that it is not all positive news for Burnley.

With Southampton's Premier League status very much in doubt, discussions over a permanent deal are said to be at the very early stages.

In fact, it is claimed that Burnley will have to make a substantial offer to secure the 23-year-old's services, with Southampton themselves weighing up whether or not to include him in their squad next season.

What is Nathan Tella's contract situation at Southampton?

It must be said that Southampton are certainly in a strong position contract wise to command that sort of fee, too.

The winger is currently tied down contractually to the south coast club until the summer of 2025, putting the Saints under no immediate pressure to sell.

Indeed, then, it seems a deal will only be done on their terms this summer.

With Burnley having Premier League cash at the hip, though, it could be that they decide he is worth paying for.