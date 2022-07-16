Update emerges as Burnley edge closer to landing deal for 19-year-old

Burnley are closing in on a deal for Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as they look to replace the services of Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey.

Burnley Express have revealed that the Clarets are set to sign the 19-year-old for €5 million with add-ons on top.

The proposed move comes quickly after Hennessey left for Nottingham Forest earlier this week, creating some room for manoeuvre in the goalkeeping department.

Verbruggen has made seven appearances for Anderlecht in the last two seasons and will know Vincent Kompany well from his time there.

Burnley Express have suggested that coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar has played a significant role in the approach, having worked closely with Verbruggen in the last couple of seasons.

The Dutch glovesman’s limited senior exposure in the last two seasons would suggest that he would arrive at Turf Moor to offer cover in goal, hinting that Bailey Peacock-Farrell could take his place as the club’s number one next season, after a strong campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in 2021/22.

The Clarets are gathering momentum in the final fortnight ahead of the new season, and freshening up the goalkeeper position could be a positive move, to re-shape the contingent following the departures of Pope and Hennessey.

The Verdict

It certainly feels like Kompany has been given freedom to assemble his own squad this summer, and it will be interesting to see how he utilises the players that have come down with the Clarets, after years of good service with the club in the Premier League.

The former centre back deployed a four at the back formation at Anderlecht last season, not dissimilar from what the Clarets were using themselves, and so it may not become clear exactly what has changed at Turf Moor until the season has really got up and running.

The Clarets have built an identity of defensive solidity over the years and now they have one of the best centre backs to play in English football, in the modern era, as their manager, it will certainly be a fascinating watch.