Update emerges as Bolton Wanderers search for answers over player injury concern

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that midfielder Kieran Lee is set to see a specialist over an ongoing heel problem.

Lee has found himself in and out of the side for the Trotters in recent weeks, with the club picking up six wins in their last seven league games to climb into the top half of the table.

The midfielder returned to the starting lineup for Bolton’s 3-2 win at Oxford United on Saturday afternoon, but was forced off after just 20 minutes of the game, as he continues to battle that issue.

Now it seems as though Bolton are set to take matters to the next level as they look to get to the bottom of this injury, as they look to establish if Lee can play a part between now and the end of the season.

Providing an update on the 33-year-old, Evatt told Bolton’s official website: “The pain doesn’t seem to be getting better or easier so we’re going to take some expert opinion.

“Kieran will go and see a specialist about this heel spur he’s got and we’ll see if we can get him through to the summer or not. If we can get him through to the summer that will be more ideal.

“But if he needs it done now and the pain’s not going to get any better then it’s a two to three-month injury and will more or less rule him out for the rest of the season.”

So far this season, Lee has scored five goals and provided five assists in 25 league games for the Trotters, who currently sit tenth in the League One table, eight points adrift of the play-offs.

Bolton are next in action on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion.

The Verdict

You feel the next few days will be a nervous wait for Bolton when it comes to an update on Lee.

The midfielder has had an important impact for the club this season, and it would be a blow to lose his influence at a time when the club are enjoying an upturn in form.

Indeed, the experience he possesses could also be useful in helping the club’s more inexperienced get through the challenges of the coming months.

As a result, they will surely be hoping for positive news here, although having strengthened significantly in the midfield in January, thereare at least options available to step into the role if Lee cannot see out the season.