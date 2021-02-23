Update emerges as Bolton Wanderers consider free transfer

Central defender Joel Lynch is not currently training with Bolton Wanderers as the Trotters consider whether to offer the 33-year-old a contract, with Ian Evatt confirming the club’s stance during an interview with Manchester Evening News.

The former Sunderland and QPR man had been training with the club in a bid to earn a deal with the League Two side as he looks to make his next career move after leaving the Black Cats last year.

Keeping his options understandably open, Lynch is also said to have previously trained with Southend United but has since been taken in by Wanderers on a trial period as they assess whether he is worth a punt on a free transfer.

However it now appears that this is no longer the case, with Evatt confirming today that the player isn’t currently training with the club as they weigh up their options:

“At the moment, no.

“We’re really considering our position with it really and deciding on what we want to do.”

An experienced defender at Football League level, Lynch has played over 300 games at Championship level and would appear to be a real coup if Bolton did indeed sign him up.

The Verdict

Experience usually proves invaluable during a season run in and Bolton could certainly benefit from bringing in a player of Lynch’s calibre at a time when they are looking to close the gap on the play-off places.

He will have surely built up his fitness over these past few months and would add a good option along the backline for Wanderers.

His age is an obviously something which could cause concern but surely putting him on a deal until the end of the campaign won’t do too much harm to the club’s coffers.

I think Wanderers would be silly to turn down such an opportunity to bring in someone of Lynch’s standing.