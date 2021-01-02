Update emerges around EFL ace’s future that will leave Sheffield United and Celtic on red alert

Preston North End have little hope left that they will be able to tie Ben Davies down to a new deal, with the defender set to find a new club in 2021.

Davies has allowed his contract at Deepdale to run into its final six months and has not opted to sign what Preston have placed in front of him with regard to a new deal.

Lancashire Evening Post claim that a January move looks to be on the cards for Davies, before the centre-back becomes a free agent in the summer transfer window.

16 questions about Neil Lennon that Celtic fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 How old is Neil Lennon? 45 49 53 57

The 25-year-old has had domestic interest, but also interest from Celtic.

The Scottish Champions could even agree a pre-contract with Davies this winter and then pick him up on a free next summer. Preston are in a race against time to recoup a fee for the talented centre-back.

Davies has been on the books at Preston his entire senior career, making 140 appearances for the Lilywhites in that period of time.

He’s featured on 14 occasions for Alex Neil’s side so far this season, including last time out as Preston beat Coventry City 2-0.

The Verdict

This kind of update is going to put the likes of Sheffield United and Celtic on alert heading into the New Year.

Davies is a player that both have courted in the last six months, but he now looks nailed on to leave within the next two transfer windows.

All Preston can hope is that he’s moved on this January for a fee. He’s an excellent centre-back and if someone managers to pick him up on a free, they’ve done unbelievable business.

Thoughts? Let us know!