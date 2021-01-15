Update emerges around Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday transfer target

Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday target, Tyler Roberts, appears to be back in the fold at Leeds United ahead of their Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League has seen Roberts’ game time at Elland Road limited; he’s started only twice this season and had missed out completely for unknown reasons in the opening two games of 2021.

However, Marcelo Bielsa has now confirmed (via Phil Hay on Twitter) that Roberts will be back in the mix as Leeds take on Brighton in the Premier League at Elland Road this Saturday.

Reports earlier in January had confirmed that Derby were interested in doing a loan deal for Roberts, as were Sheffield Wednesday and other Championship clubs.

Roberts, 21, had been with Leeds for two-and-a-half years in the Championship, scoring seven goals and registering six assists, but only making 51 appearances in a tough period due to injuries.

Nevertheless, he is highly rated by Bielsa.

The Leeds boss had this to say on Roberts during his recent absence, as quoted in the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Tyler Roberts is not available for the game but when he is available he always has options for minutes in the first team.

“When Tyler has been available he has always been part of the 18 man squad. I don’t ignore that there is a 20 man squad now but I say 18 because it reiterates his importance.”

The Verdict

Bielsa’s previous quotes on Roberts suggested that when available he would be back in the Leeds side.

He won’t be starting against Brighton, but he will be on the bench and providing back-up to Patrick Bamford.

Leeds need the bodies and, the longer nothing happens with Roberts, the more likely it is that Derby and Sheffield Wednesday miss out on their man.

