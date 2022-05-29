Update emerges around Burnley player as Leeds and Newcastle interest lingers

There’s been plenty of Premier League interest in Burnley defender Nathan Collins now that the Clarets have been relegated to the Championship again – but The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that there has yet to be any official bids for his services.

Leeds and Newcastle are two of the sides credited with an interest in the player and with the player’s current team having to spend at least a campaign in the second tier of English football, you wouldn’t be surprised to see him depart.

If either of those interested parties can offer him regular action in the top flight, Collins might decide that a move is the right call and could leave Burnley. The 21-year-old has impressed and has bags of potential, so it is no surprise to see interest in him already.

However, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, this interest has yet to lead to any actual bids. It appears as though he might be on the list of Premier League outfits but that none of them have been willing to test the resolve of the Clarets yet, with the club yet to see any official offers for his services.

That could happen sooner rather than later though, with the defender looking promising during his time in the Premier League. In 19 outings last term, he managed two goals and looked bright despite his age. That’s also in spite of the fact he had never previously been tested in the Premier League.

Now, there are sides ready to keep him in the top flight – but there have yet to be any concrete bids.

The Verdict

Nathan Collins has already achieved plenty in the game despite being just 21-years-old and the signs are promising that he could be a really solid option at the back in the Premier League for the foreseeable future.

Despite Burnley struggling at the bottom end of the table, he impressed there in the top flight and he didn’t look out of place despite his youth. Now, with the side back down in the Championship, it appears as though he could be given the chance to stay in the top flight if possible.

He certainly looks like he deserves the chance to stay there too. He’s been excellent so far and has already plied his trade in the second tier in the past. He’s proven his worth in that division and doesn’t need to do it again – and he most certainly deserves to be a regular in the Premier League going forward.

It looks like he might get that opportunity at some point but with no bids on the table yet, Burnley can at least hold some hope that he might actually stay on with them in the Championship.