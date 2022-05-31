Update emerges amid Millwall transfer links with 25-year-old

Millwall’s interest in Swindon Town forward Harry McKirdy has been exaggerated, as per the Swindon Advertiser.

Rumours surfaced linking the 25-year-old to The Den recently, according to the Swindon Advertiser, but they report that sources close to the South London club have said that McKirdy is not a prominent target for the club this summer, if at all.

The links to Millwall come after McKirdy was also linked with a move to Scotland recently.

Reporter Alan Nixon last month reported that Scottish Premiership side Hibernian were interested in making a move for the Swindon Town star this summer.

At the time, Nixon reported that Hibernian were willing to pay a fee for the 25-year-old, with time left on his current Swindon Town deal.

There is likely to be further transfer interest in McKirdy this summer after such a fantastic campaign in Wiltshire.

After making the move to the County Ground last summer, McKirdy scored 19 league goals in 35 appearances.

The 23-year-old also registered three assists in those matches, and scored two in two in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

The Verdict

It isn’t quite clear where the rumours came from regarding Millwall and Harry McKirdy but they have been shot down quickly here.

With Millwall sources claiming he is potentially not even on their list of targets, do not expect to hear much more about this transfer going forwards.

There is, however, likely to be more links to McKirdy off the back of the best season in his career.

He showed this season that he is capable of potentially playing at a higher level than League Two, and Swindon Town will have done well to keep hold of him should he remain there next campaign.