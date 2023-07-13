Although not yet officially announced, it is now only a matter of time before Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres joins Portuguese side Sporting CP.

The Championship club are set to land a fee in the region of £20 million for the Swedish forward, who had just one-year remaining on his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Gyokeres has been phenomenal for the Sky Blues during his time there, and his goals will be extremely hard to replace.

Gyokeres looks set to join Sporting CP.

Last season, for example, the striker netted 21 league goals and registered 12 league assists as the club reached the Championship play-off finals and came within a penalty shootout of the Premier League.

Coventry City linked to Dutch striker Dylan Vente

Naturally, the club will need to sign a striker if and when Gyokeres does depart, and over the weekend, an interesting name appeared.

Indeed, the Sky Blues were linked with Roda JC striker Dylan Vente.

As per SoccerNews in the Netherlands, the 24-yaer-old was due to fly to England on Sunday to talk to clubs, one of which were Coventy City.

Swansea City are the other reported interested party, with the player said to be ready for a new adventure in this country.

With Swansea City wrapping up the signing of Jerry Yates in recent days, the path for the Sky Blues to sign Vente looked clear, but since, cold water has been poured on reports linking the Dutchman to the club.

Indeed, in a Sky Blues Q and A, Coventry City reporter Andy Turner has revealed that according to his sources, there is not a lot in the rumours currently circulating.

Mark Robins will soon be looking for a Viktor Gyokeres replacement.

Turner wrote in CoventryLive: "I’m hearing that there’s not a lot in it, to be honest."

"It emerged at the weekend from a journalist in the Netherlands who claimed the striker had been left out of Roda JC’s pre-season friendly and was travelling to England to talk to Coventry and Swansea. However, from the inquiries I have made, no-one seems to have heard anything about him over here. I also spoke to my opposite number who covers Swansea for WalesOnline and it’s not a name that they’ve heard at their end either.

“Interestingly, Swansea are signing Jerry Yates from Blackpool, who was also linked with Coventry, of course, in recent weeks. So he appears to be their main striker target of the summer.”

Who is Dylan Vente?

Dylan Vente is a Dutch striker currently playing for second tier side Roda JC.

In the last two seasons, the forward has enjoyed great success in front of goal in the second tier.

For example, in 2021/22, Vente scored 25 goals and registered seven assists in all competitions, whilst in 2022/23, h scored 22 goals and registered six assists.

Previously on the books at Feyenoord having come through their youth ranks, Vente made 33 appearances for the Rotterdam-based side, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in those matches.

He clearly knows where the back of the net is, then. However, if the latest reports above are accurate, he won't be finding the back of the net for Coventry City any time soon.