Update emerges after Newcastle United’s January interest in Bournemouth player

Newcastle United remain interested in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, with the Premier League outfit set to offer a deal for the 23-year-old regardless of what level of football they will be playing next season, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Cherries rejected Newcastle’s approach for the highly-influential central defender in January, as the Championship outfit were unwilling to sell with promotion still in sight.

Kelly has appeared 23 times in the league this season, proving to be an integral member of a squad chasing a return to the Premier League.

The young defender has also captained his side for 15 of these games, helping to keep 12 clean sheets in the process.

Progressing through the youth ranks at Bristol City, Kelly played just shy of 50 games for the Robins at senior level, joining the Cherries in the summer of 2019.

The verdict

Kelly is undoubtedly a Premier League defender.

He has adapted well to the rigours of top-flight football when Bournemouth have been in the Premier League and it would be no surprise to see him instantly re-adapt should that be his next step.

Despite the financial rewards that come with being a Newcastle player in the modern-day, Kelly is a young defender who will be eager to receive another shot at Premier League football.

If Newcastle are relegated and Bournemouth clinch promotion, then it would not be the next best step for him.

Kelly has a bright and exciting career ahead of him and he is progressing excellently with the Cherries at present.