Update emerges about James McClean’s situation at Stoke City

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has moved to clarify the situation over the fitness of James McClean, with the Irish wide player currently sidelined due to an injury he sustained against Preston North End earlier in the campaign.

Prior to his injury, McClean had been a regular for the Potters, playing a part in 28 games for the Stoke-on-Trent based club, largely being deployed at left back and on the left flank by former boss Nathan Jones and now O’Neill.

His versatility and consistency has certainly been missed by the club so far, with the Bet365 Stadium outfit having experienced a lull in form towards the end of February before seeing results pick up again recently.

Following his side’s 5-1 demolition of Hull City at home, O’Neill was quick to offer an update on the fitness of the 30-year-old when speaking to the Stoke Sentinel:

“James is just going to be a little longer than we anticipated so we have to monitor that one.”

McClean originally signed for the Potters back in 2018 from West Brom and has since gone on to play a part in over 70 games for the Midlands based club, thus becoming a key member of the current squad.

The Verdict

McClean has certainly been missed by Stoke in recent weeks, with the Potters having had to deploy Nick Powell in a wide role as a stand in for the Irishman.

Given that the 30-year-old is seemingly nearing a return to action, O’Neill’s side should reap the rewards even further after seeing a pick up in results of late.

Meanwhile, the Potters will be seeking to pick up yet another vital three points next weekend as they travel to Berkshire to take on mid-table Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.