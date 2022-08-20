Update emerge on Newcastle United’s transfer plan in pursuit of Watford’s Joao Pedro

Newcastle United are set to make a third bid to sign Watford attacker Joao Pedro, a report from The Chronicle has revealed.

Pedro has emerged as a target for the Magpies as we enter the final weeks of the summer transfer window, with Eddie Howe’s side looking to further add to their attacking firepower.

It has been reported that the Premier League club have already had two bids to sign the Brazilian rejected, with the second offer thought to be worth £22million, with a further £3million in addons.

Can you get 24/24 on this Watford quiz?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1871 1876 1881 1886

However, it now seems that Newcastle have not given up in their efforts to bring the 20-year-old back to the Premier League this summer.

According to this latest update, Newcastle are now set to make a third bid to sign Pedro, with it suggested that Watford could settle for a fee in the region of £30million.

That is despite the Chanpionship side apparently being adamant that the attacker is not for sale, a stance that has apparently surprised the player’s representatives.

Pedro has not been named in Watford’s matchday squad for their trip to Preston on Saturday afternoon, with the club confirming he is absent due to a minor calf injury.

The Verdict

It does not feel like a huge surprise that Newcastle are looking to make another bid for Pedro.

The Magpies are in desperate need of some attacking reinforcement before the window closes, and the Watford striker is certainly a player who could provide them with that.

Given the funds they have available to them as well, you get the feeling that Newcastle would also be expected to put Watford under pressure in their attempts to get a deal done here.

With that in mind, this does feel like a transfer saga that could potentially go all the way down to the end of the window.