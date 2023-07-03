Marc Roca is "waiting for his transfer" to Real Betis from Leeds United, having already been "seduced" by the La Liga club.

That's according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) who believe that the 26-year-old is closing in on the move this week.

A number of Leeds' current players are not likely to be playing second tier football next season, with international football still on their minds, as well as the desire to play at the highest level.

There was a lot of excitement when Roca was brought to Elland Road from Bayern Munich during the previous summer, as he was seen as someone who could help offset the loss of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

The Spaniard's reputation remained strong from his time with Espanyol in La Liga despite only playing 24 games for the Bavarian outfit in a two-year stint.

Roca made 32 league appearances for the Whites last season, impressing early on in the season in his partnership in the double pivot with Tyler Adams, but fading when the USMNT captain suffered an injury in February.

Betis have been linked with a move for Roca for a while now, and Football League World exclusively revealed that a deal between the two clubs was imminent.

However, Spanish outlet Fichajes.net have since claimed that they face competition from Girona, a side majority-owned by the City Football Group.

What's the latest with Roca departing Leeds for Real Betis?

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Leeds defensive-midfielder has been "seduced" by the idea of returning to Spain and La Liga with Real Betis next season.

The finer details are being ironed out, and it is stated the former Espanyol man is now "waiting for his transfer" to Betis. They want to take him on loan, but are negotiating with Leeds to include a purchase option as part of the deal.

However, Estadio Deportivo are reporting that the La Liga side will already hold an option to buy clause as part of the agreement with the Leeds.

Mundo Deportivo's report states this is the "key week" for Roca’s arrival at Betis. It also adds that he’s currently training alone to arrive in the best condition.

The deal could be struck as early as tomorrow, with it being reported that Manuel Pellegrini "hopes to have" the Leeds player at his disposal by then.

Is Marc Roca's departure good for Leeds?

His lack of mobility and athleticism were always an issue for the Whites last season, but his range of passing and ability to progress the ball were vitally important at times.

His quality in that sense is good, but if he wishes to play top-flight football, then it is best for a parting of ways to get an unhappy player out of the club.

Roca's wages will also be off the books, which may free up some of the budget for Leeds as well. They are yet to sign a player during the transfer window so far.