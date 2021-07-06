Update details West Brom’s transfer stance as they weigh up move for Chelsea player

West Brom do have an interest in Trevoh Chalobah as Valerien Ismael looks to strengthen the Albion midfield following his appointment.

Lots going on transfer wise at #wba. I understand the club are interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah. Youngster Tim Iroegbunam, though, has rejected a lucrative offer to stay. I understand he's heading to Villa. Promising keeper Josh Griffiths has agreed new terms however. — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) July 6, 2021

The former Barnsley boss is just settling into his new role at The Hawthorns, but he has wasted little time in recognising that new additions are needed, with Alex Mowatt joining on a free transfer last week.

And, another midfield arrival could be on the cards, as reporter Joseph Masi confirmed the defence-minded Chalobah is a transfer target for the Baggies.

The 22-year-old was highly-rated after coming through the ranks at Chelsea but he has understandably found game time hard to come by. Therefore, Chalobah has been on loan in recent years, with spells at Ipswich, Huddersfield and most recently Lorient in the French top-flight.

However, he could now be set for a permanent switch away, with Football Insider claiming in recent days that a permanent switch to Albion a possibility.

Bringing in options in the middle of the park was expected to be a priority for Ismael after Okay Yokuşlu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Conor Gallagher returned to their parent clubs after loan spells last season.

The verdict

After several loan spells, you would say that Chalobah needs to find a permanent home and West Brom would seem like the ideal fit.

As mentioned, they need more midfield options and the youngster would provide the team with a real physical presence in the middle of the park and he would have the hunger to succeed, something that Ismael will want from the group.

When you take into account his age, potential and how he should suit the style the manager wants, this could turn out to be a smart bit of business.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.