Update details West Brom’s transfer plans ahead of summer window

West Brom’s recruitment team have drawn up two possible list of targets depending on what division they are in next season, with an emphasis on finding bargains and free agents if they remain in the Championship.

The Baggies had been expecting to push for promotion following their relegation last season but it hasn’t really happened, as Valerien Ismael was sacked and replaced by Steve Bruce and the team sit 12th at the moment.

Therefore, whilst they haven’t given up entirely on making the top six, the attention for many will already be on next season and building a squad that can challenge.

And, the Express & Star have revealed that Bruce has stated that if they remain in the second tier, which is likely, the focus will be on free agents.

They state that work has been put in place to identify some of the better players who see their contracts running down as they try to strike agreements early ahead of pre-season.

Albion are seven points away from the play-off places at the moment with eight games to play.

The verdict

Some fans will no doubt say it’s no surprise to see the club take the cheap option but the reality is that Albion aren’t going to be big spenders next season and they do need to act accordingly.

So, this is actually a sensible approach, but it ultimately comes down to the players they can bring in and if they improve the group.

That’s what the recruitment team will be judged on and fans will be demanding a good summer after what has been a tough year for all connected to the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.